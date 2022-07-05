Bugsy Malone on the Crawley stage

Sarah O’Neill, subject leader for drama, said: “Come along to our production of Bugsy Malone. Students and have staff have been working tirelessly to ensure our first show after the pandemic will be full of fantastic performances, great comedy and beautiful music/vocals. Taking part in a school production is always a wonderful opportunity but takes huge amounts of resilience, commitment and hard work from the cast and crew. This year’s show is no exception and the students involved should be so proud already of everything they have achieved, and it’s not even opening night! The show opens on Wednesday, July 6 of and runs to Friday, July 8. Tickets are £4 for children or £6 for adults. Alternatively be part of the action on one of VIP tables in Fat Sam’s Grand Slam Speakeasy, with complimentary drink included. But be warned there may be splurge close by!”

Headteacher the Rev Chrissie Millwood said HTS Performing Arts Academy was an exciting new venture launched in September 2019 for post-16 students: “At Holy Trinity Church of England Secondary School we believe that every student is uniquely talented and it is our vision that all should have the opportunity to fulfill their potential. Throughout the school we value the creative arts highly, recognising that many students grow in confidence and flourish when provided with these opportunities. As a school we have a reputation for school productions which are of an exceptionally high standard, and many of our students will participate in these throughout their time in the school. We launched the PA Academy to provide our post-16 students with an opportunity to further develop these skills. Our first cohort have embraced this with vigour and their enthusiasm and the success they have already enjoyed is excellent.”