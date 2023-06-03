Burgess Hill concert will remember Graham Fleet

Remembering Graham is the title of a special concert recalling the life of Graham Fleet on Thursday, June 8 at St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill at 7pm.

Graham Fleet

Graham Fleet was the co-founder of Lea Graham Associates, one of the longest-running PR agencies in the south-east. He lost his battle with cancer on his 72nd birthday in April 2020. Just before he passed away, he asked his wife and business partner Susan to raise funds for the Marsden to acknowledge the “wonderful care” he received for three years.

Susan said: “This concert promises to be an evening of good music, happy memories and plenty of laughter – and at the same time, raise funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.”

He knew this would involve a musical evening as he’d witnessed decades of Susan’s charity concerts and so Remembering Graham was created.

“The concert I’ve arranged will mark 50 years to the day since I met Graham – in New Hampshire, USA on a yellow school bus heading to Boston… but that’s another story! He loved music and I’ve brought together our special friends to make this a celebration of his life, loves, and passions and in the process raise valuable funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. It also marks 50 years since my first major fundraising concert, so two important milestones. It would be great to pack the church and for everyone to remember a much-loved man.

“All the elements of the concert have been meticulously planned with Graham’s loves and passions at the core – The Beach Boys, The Beatles, Debussy, Elgar, WW2 aircraft, classic cars and the iconic Navy Lark. This was his favourite radio sitcom about life aboard a British Royal Navy frigate named HMS Troutbridge, and it featured numerous British comedy legends. Cast member and close friend Judy Cornwell, will reminisce about working on the series with Ronnie Barker, Leslie Phillips, Jon Pertwee among many others. Judy is a much-loved actress and writer who is best known for her role as Daisy in the successful British sitcom Keeping Up Appearances.

“Glen Richardson, lead singer of the Brighton Beach Boys, will perform a selection of popular Beach Boys and Beatles hits which will include God Only Knows and All You Need is Love. Burgess Hill-born harpist, Fiona Hosford, will delight with special classical and popular pieces and the Fleet Singers will perform an eclectic mix of songs.

“Wilbury Jam, featuring Mike Wood and Nick Forrest, will be making an appearance guaranteed to have feet tapping and audience participation a must. Long-standing friends will be contributing poems and memories dotted throughout the evening with Laurence Leng as compere and Fr Michael Maine as musical director.”