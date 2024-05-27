Burgess Hill u3a goes classical
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Musical groups, either playing or listening have always formed a large part of u3a's kaleidoscope of interest. Burgess Hill u3a already has a jazz appreciation group and a 50s, 60s, and 70s music group. However the interest has now been extended to a classical music group.
The group will meet in the Methodist Church, Gloucester Road (in the small hall), from 2pm to 4pm on the second Tuesday of each month.
The meeting dates until the end of the year are as follows; June 11; July 9; August 13; September 10; October 8; November 12; and December 10.
For further information contact David Grigg at [email protected]