Burgess Hill welcomes The Wedding Singer to the stage

Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society is back in action from Wednesday, July 19 to Saturday, July 22 with a production of the musical comedy The Wedding Singer at the New Bury Theatre in Hurstpierpoint College.

The Wedding Singer

Adapted for the stage from the 1998 film of the same name that starred Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, and featuring lyrics by Chad Beguelin and music by Matthew Sklar, The Wedding Singer is the latest offering from BHMTS who are now in their 71st year of putting on amateur musical theatre productions in the community.

Leading man Jack Tompkins who plays the central character Robbie Hart s is making his debut for BHMTS.

“This is one of my favourite musicals of all time and I am absolutely loving being part of such a vibrant, talented society,” he says. “The Wedding Singer is such a great show for both the cast and the audience, with fabulous music and dance routines and plenty of romance and comedy.

“Set in the New Jersey in 1985, the music has a real 1980s vibe and the action centres on singer Robbie Hart and the emotional rollercoaster he goes through from eagerly anticipating his own wedding, to the devastation of being jilted at the altar, only to find love again with a young waitress called Julia who will be played by 20-year old Anna Coote in her third show for BHMTS.”

Director Janis McLean has been putting the 28-strong cast through their paces and is eagerly anticipating the start of the show: “Everyone has worked so hard to put this production together over the last six months; not just our very talented cast, but our incredible behind-the-scenes team too, and this is going to be such fantastic, feel-good show to come and see, that will really take you back to that wonderful era of big hair, shoulder pads and knockout music!”