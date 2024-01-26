Busy jazz and dining season in Crawley

Sarah Moule (pic by Steve Ullathorne)

A spokesman said: “There are jazz lunches where you can enjoy fantastic music alongside a traditional roast and evening dinners offering a two-course meal and a jazz club ambience in the Spotlight restaurant.”

Tickets are available at hawth.co.uk or by calling The Hawth Box Office (12noon-4pm, Monday to Friday) on 01293 553636.

Coming up: Friday, February 9, 7pm-9.30pm – Valentine’s Jazz Dinner with Jo Harrop & Paul Edis. “The warm intimate voice of Jo Harrop with pianist Paul Edis will have Valentine’s Day in mind, and also showcase a selection of songs from their album, When Winter Turns To Spring - an achingly-beautiful jazz journey through the seasons – voted Album of The Year in The 2023 Parliamentary Jazz Awards.”

Sunday, March 24, 12 noon-2.30pm, Jazz Lunch with Shireen Francis. “A warm, engaging and soulful performer, Shireen has developed her own unique blend of jazz with flavours of gospel, blues, calypso and reggae. Inspired by artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Dianne Reeves, Aretha Franklin and Etta James. Mike Hatchard will be the pianist and Julie Walkington will play bass for a varied and entertaining lunchtime session.”

Friday, April 26, 7pm-9pm, Jazz Dinner – Karl Charity Trio. “Karl sings from the heart with natural warmth inspired by the songs of Chet Baker, Nat King Cole, Mel Torme and Antonio Jobim. There is the added bonus of Karl’s fine trumpet playing with his pianist Nick Cooper and bassist Peter Maxfield.”

Sunday, May 19, 12 noon-2.30pm, Jazz Lunch with Sarah Moule. “Sarah’s sophisticated, cool vocals are teamed up with Simon Wallace’s elegant piano arrangements, to offer stylish and entertaining interpretations of the Great American Song Book and some contemporary gems.”