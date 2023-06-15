Busy summer for Hastings-based composer Polo Piatti

Polo Piatti

As he explains: “This coming June, the prestigious National Symphony Orchestra will be recording my Bohemian Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, as well as my Old World Concerto for Cello and Orchestra, with the CD due for release later this year. Eminent British cellist Justin Pearson and star American pianist Thomas Pandolfi, a Steinway Artist, are the soloists. Pandolfi, who premiered the piano concerto to enormous acclaim in the United States, will be flying in from Washington for the recording and both pieces will be conducted by celebrated British maestro John Andrews.”

It is all part of increased recognition for his work: “I’m so thrilled that some of the world’s best-known orchestras are starting to embrace and engage with my work. I guess that my neo-romantic style is increasingly popular on the international stage as there are so many conflicts all over the world now. Perhaps this is because, unlike most contemporary composers, I don’t write music considered to be intellectual but music that is harmonious and accessible to the ear. My work celebrates emotion and speaks to the heart, not the brains."

“I guess that the constant dedication and perseverance have now paid off as the classical music industry is extremely competitive. I have been lucky to see two landmark recordings of my work becoming very successful last year: my piano quartet Entangled Miniatures by the renowned Phacelia Ensemble in London and the Hungarian recording of my Christmas Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra with the Budapest Scoring Symphonic Orchestra.

"This is a fantastic orchestra that during the pandemic took the opportunity to record my piece Duty Sublime, commissioned to be presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Closer to home, one of my recent career highlights took place at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion: the first-ever staging of Libera Nos, the world’s first multi-faith oratorio, performed by the London Mozart Players, drawing lots of international attention. One of the results is the strong interest in Tbilisi, Georgia to perform it later this year – although this will all depend on how the situation with the war in Ukraine develops.

“Very recently, I was asked if I would stay in Hastings after receiving several tempting offers to move and work abroad. However, I'm absolutely determined to remain in Hastings Old Town where I feel happy, settled and, most importantly, constantly inspired.”

However, Opus Theatre has now passed into history.

“The increasing workload has been very demanding on me and has inevitably led to making some important sacrifices.

"So, at the end of last year, I took the difficult decision to shut down the Opus Theatre which I ran for over five years and which I loved so much.

"Fortunately, I had the opportunity to organise a memorable farewell concert, where I was able to perform much of my own chamber music with some young and extremely talented local musicians. Although this will most probably be my last live performance in town, I’m quite confident that my music will continue being performed.”

In fact, he doesn’t have long to wait: “The Hastings Sinfonia is set to premiere my Joie de Vivre and the emotionally charged Tristesse & Passion for violin and orchestra with young star violinist Yunus Eshekh-Alonso at St John the Evangelist in St Leonards on July 1. And on December 3 the De La Warr Pavilion witnesses the world premiere of my Christmas Guitar Concerto, with the Hastings Sinfonia and Italian virtuoso guitarist Giulio Tampalini, coming especially from Italy to perform it.”