Cash boost for Towner Eastbourne Turner Prize community programme

The funding will support Towner Eastbourne and a range of local partners “to make a step change in the provision of cultural and creative opportunity in Eastbourne, particularly for children and young people.” Spokeswoman Nicola Jeffs said: “It will be a really brilliant celebration for young people across Sussex to tie in with the world’s leading arts prize coming to Towner in Eastbourne. The project, which will be headed up by newly appointed project director Sarah Dance, will provide a link between multiple partners including Towner, East Sussex County Council, who have also financially supported the project, and others in community, creative and tourism development organisations. The project – named Eastbourne ALIVE – will seek to empower young people to create a new legacy for Eastbourne through a wide range of projects and creative activities, and development of artistic practice and creative skills. It also aims to broaden access to art and culture through inclusive participation in high quality cultural experiences and creative activities in and around Eastbourne. There is also an ambition in the project to widen opportunities for young people to engage with art and culture both inside and outside school. The project has been devised to capitalise on the opportunity of the Turner Prize and ensure that Eastbourne residents, particularly young people and those living within the most disadvantaged communities, take the opportunity to define and celebrate their town and their experience of living in Eastbourne. It will deliver creative programmes and public realm commissions that will be developed by arts and community partners. This will include Compass Arts who will curate a visual arts exhibition in Eastbourne seafront hotels. This open submission programme will be a platform for vulnerable and disabled artists, publicly communicating Eastbourne’s support for inclusion and diversity to its visitors, and challenging perceptions. Devonshire Collective will co-curate new work with young people and marginalised communities to change perceptions of spaces across the town with commissions, events, talks and films inspired by the Turner Prize.”