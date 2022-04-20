Cats Protection Horsham & District Branch offer first fund-raiser in two years

Rehoming cats and finding volunteers are among the priorities

Home-made cakes, CP branded items and gifts, tombola, soft toys, jewellery, cat baskets, beds and toys and refreshments will be available. Free admission but donations warmly received. Spokeswoman Anna Portnoi said: “Cats Protection Horsham & District continued to assist cats in urgent need during Covid taking into account social distancing measures. In the very early days of lockdown the branch was initially severely restricted in the help it was able to provide cats and their owners.

“However, with the easing of lockdown and the veterinary practices gradually resuming their normal work, the branch can now admit and rehome cats and kittens as before and offering neutering where appropriate.

“Currently the branch is very busy with admissions, rehoming and providing advice to the general public.