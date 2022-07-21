Cats Protection Horsham & District Branch offer fund-raising fun

Supporting cats

They are promising delicious home-made cakes, chutneys and jams; cat baskets, beds and toys; Cat Protection branded items and gifts; bits and bobs; and gift ideas.

There will also be refreshments with home-made cakes and savouries.

There will be an information table, and the event will also offer free parking.

Admission is free, but donations would be warmly received. Cat food and/or litter would also be appreciated.

Cats Protection Horsham & District Branch can be contacted PO Box 466, Horsham, RH12 1XN or via www.cats.org.uk/horsham

A spokesman said: “Cats Protection has been helping cats for more than 90 years.

"It is the largest feline charity in the UK, aiding over 140,000 cats and kittens every year and is made up of approximately 265 self-funding voluntary groups across the country. The Horsham and District branch is one of these.

“The Horsham and District Cats Protection branch was founded in 2000 and is entirely volunteer-run. We cover the postcodes RH12, RH13 and RH14, which span from Rusper down to Partridge Green and across to Kirdford encompassing Horsham, Billingshurst and Southwater.