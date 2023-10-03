Celebrating George Michael at the Civic Centre Uckfield
Come along to the Civic Centre Uckfield on Saturday 28 October 2023 to celebrate the life, the love, and the music of George Michael. This is a must-see show for all George Michael fans.
Enjoy an evening of George Michael and his music, featuring the acclaimed Steve Mitchell. It will be a celebration of this truly loved artist from his early Wham! days, through to his more mature and seasoned style.
“Steve has the voice of George Michael, so uncanny and incredible. Close your eyes and it’s George Michael.” …BBC Radio
So, come and join us for a very special show for all George Michael fans.
Booking Office: 01825 762774 - Tickets £25.