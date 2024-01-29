Celebrating talent: 126 years of Hastings Musical Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Originally a “Festival for the encouragement of choral singing” it quickly became a Musical Festival involving various branches of music, and open to all those living within 12 miles of the town. Now, of course, it attracts entries from much further afield and has classes in dance, singing, instrumental and speech and drama.

By 1910, there were 31 classes held over three days, this number grew to 52 classes in 1919 and 102 by 1923. After World War II, the Festival continued to thrive, increasing the number of classes from 158 in 1930 to 397 in 1980, eventually reaching the current total of over 500 classes.

As the number of classes grew, so the Festival moved from its original premises in the Public Hall (formerly in Robertson Street) to a larger venue, establishing a home in the Hastings Pier Pavilion from 1915 which it used in conjunction with other venues until 1961. The White Rock Theatre was first used in 1927 and has been the sole venue since 1962.

Participation in the Festival is often passed down from generation to generation, with parents, grandparents and grandchildren having taken part.

The festival can name prestigious alumni amongst its ranks including the actress Julie Christie, conductor Sir Philip Ledger and television and stage performer Melanie Stace.

Join us for an exhibition at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery of objects, trophies, costumes and photographs that tell the story of the development of the Festival, its impact on both the town and the participants.

You will be able to listen to audio clips of participants’ memories using QR codes. And there will also be a memories book where visitors can add their own stories and memories of the festival. For children, there is a trail to help them explore the display and hopefully inspire them to take part in future festivals, showcasing their musical talents.

at Hastings Museum & Art Gallery

John’s Place, Bohemia Road, Hastings, TN34 1ET

6th February-16th March 2024

Open: Tuesday – Saturday 10am-5pm

Sundays 11am-4:30p

Free entry