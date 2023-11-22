Celebrating ten years of GLOW WILD, Kew Wakehurst
There are entry time slots every 20 minutes between 4.30pm and 8.20pm on Thursday November 23-26, November 30-December 3, December 6-10, December 12-23 and December 27-January 1.
New installations and highlights include: one of UK’s largest outdoor art installations Planet Wakehurst by Catherine Nelson will be brought to life through a series of projections created by Colour Project and carpet of fire from And:Now; a giant illuminated whale with 3m high tail by OGE Group crafted in collaboration with Camelia Botnar Foundation metalwork apprentices; a sea of stars and epic thunder clouds from lantern experts Same Sky celebrating the vastness of the skies; and towering woven tree from Brockman & Page forming an ancient mother tree to 17 offspring, all handmade by local schools. Tickets on sale now: www.kew.org/glowwild
Spokeswoman Siobhan Scott said: “This year’s theme invites visitors to reflect on the awe-inspiring moments in the natural world – from epic examples of wildlife to delicate details of plants and fungi. In true Glow Wild tradition, over 1,000 lanterns are handmade by local volunteers and community groups, with the tenth anniversary mile-long trail also boasting eight brand-new bespoke installations from leading artists.
“This year offers a new interactive experience with Wakehurst’s Starkeeper from Long Nose Puppets. Visitors young and young at heart are invited to make a wish on a star to hang in the sky forest before they continue their journey. Other friendly faces can be found in giant parading peacock Percy who gives a glowing welcome to all entering the gardens.
“Beyond the dazzling creations, new to Glow Wild this year is a refreshed catering offer, with pop-up stalls throughout the trail offering comfortable dwelling points to admire installations whilst enjoying hot drinks and snacks. Crackling fire pits located close to the Starkeeper form the perfect spot for toasting marshmallows whilst festive grab and go options can be found under the UK’s tallest living tree. Quiet sessions are available every night at 4.15pm, whilst a series of relaxed sessions offer gentle performances adapted especially for children with special educational needs and disabilities. For those looking for the perfect date-night, adult-only slots will run each Friday at 8pm offering a quieter, more intimate experience.
"As winter wanderers descend towards Wakehurst’s wild gardens, towering yellow and white wildflowers and giant blades of grass form a prairie-inspired portal into the world of Glow Wild. Crafted by artists Kerith Ogden, Michelle Dufaur and Katherine Morton in collaboration with local volunteers, the glowing meadow gives visitors the sensation of shrinking as plump pollinator lanterns buzz above. The dazzling sunshine colours turn a fiery hue as visitors approach Mansion Pond where AndNow’s signature flaming torches encircle the calm waters. Dynamic circular rings of light floating on the surface ripple as dancing fish lanterns appear to leap and dive above.”