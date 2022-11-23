Chantry Quire offer choral favourite in Petworth

Chantry Quire bring a performance of choral favourite Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle to St Mary's Church, Petworth on Saturday, November 26.

Chantry Quire

The concert will be directed by Peter Allwood and accompanied by Emilie Capulet on the piano, and Edward Dean on harmonium. The soloists are Gillian Ramm, Nicola Beckley, Alexander Hume and Peter Norris.

Spokeswoman Jacqui Greaney said: “Whilst Italian Gioachino Rossini is generally thought of as an operatic composer, he did compose other works, including many songs, chamber music, piano pieces and sacred music.

"This Mass was written mainly in 1864, more than 30 years after Rossini had retired from opera writing, and is influenced by Bach and other Baroque composers, with daring rhythms and colourful harmonies. Originally intended for 12 voices, including female singers, performance was at first refused by the Pope as female singers in church were not permitted. It will be sung here accompanied as originally intended by piano and harmonium.”

The performance at St Mary's church, Petworth, starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £15, available from the Chantry Quire website www.chantryquire.org.uk or on the door.