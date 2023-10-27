Chantry Quire offer Horsham concert

Chantry Quire (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Carol Frogley said: “Chantry Quire, conducted by Peter Allwood, together with world-renowned organist Philip Scriven, will be giving St Mary's marvellous organ a workout in a performance of Duruflé's Requiem, where Gregorian chant meets the sumptuous soundworld of 20th-century France.

“This will be combined with another choral masterpiece by Benjamin Britten, Rejoice in the Lamb. Here Britten movingly encapsulates the half-mad and delightfully religious spirit of 18th-c entury poet Christopher Smart in his well-known and loved cantata. It will also be paired with Britten's Festival Te Deum, where organ and voices combine in an imaginative and deceptively complex yet free-flowing composition.”

Tickets: www.chantryquire.org.uk

“Chantry Quire was formed in Chichester by Christopher Larley in 1999, with the twin aims of helping young local singers to gain experience and promoting new music. The choir now draws singers from the whole of Sussex and beyond and gives concerts in various Sussex venues. We perform a wide range of repertoire, from early to contemporary music. The choir normally rehearses in Arundel on around six Tuesday evenings leading up to each concert.