Chevalier is among the New Park films in Chichester

Suzume is another visually stunning crowd-pleaser from Makoto Shinkai. It tells the tale of how high-schooler Suzume Iwato discovers the secret, mystical causes behind the earthquakes that plague Japan and becomes wrapped up in an epic race to save her country from an impending tectonic cataclysm. Poignant and emotive animation in the grand Japanese style.

A Crack in the Mountain is a documentary set around the world’s largest cave discovered in Vietnam in 1990. The film examines the pressures wrought by fame and tourism as the locals seek to balance exploration, sustainability and conservation against the forces of monetisation and a government that curtails freedom of speech. Pride stars Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Bill Nighy and Paddy Consadine. Realising that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend their support to striking coal miners in 1984 Wales. The Other Fellow is a fascinating documentary exploring the impact of sharing a name with one of the most famous fictional characters of our times – James Bond.