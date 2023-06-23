NationalWorldTV
Chevalier is among the New Park films in Chichester

The dynamic, brash, entertaining Chevalier is just the kind of film to be seen on the big screen. The story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, often crudely referred to as Black Mozart, is finally given the spotlight it deserves in this rousing new historical drama. A kinetic romp through 18th-century Paris complete with fencing duels and dangerous liaisons.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 06:05 BST
Chevalier

Suzume is another visually stunning crowd-pleaser from Makoto Shinkai. It tells the tale of how high-schooler Suzume Iwato discovers the secret, mystical causes behind the earthquakes that plague Japan and becomes wrapped up in an epic race to save her country from an impending tectonic cataclysm. Poignant and emotive animation in the grand Japanese style.

A Crack in the Mountain is a documentary set around the world’s largest cave discovered in Vietnam in 1990. The film examines the pressures wrought by fame and tourism as the locals seek to balance exploration, sustainability and conservation against the forces of monetisation and a government that curtails freedom of speech. Pride stars Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Bill Nighy and Paddy Consadine. Realising that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend their support to striking coal miners in 1984 Wales. The Other Fellow is a fascinating documentary exploring the impact of sharing a name with one of the most famous fictional characters of our times – James Bond.

Richard Warburton

