Chichester-born Georgia Deloise leads the cast in Southsea's Little Shop of Horrors

Chichester-born Georgia Deloise is taking the lead role in The Kings production of Little Shop of Horrors in Southsea this week.

Georgia Deloise by Lucy Elizabeth Anderson

Georgia received five-star reviews and delighted the audiences in her recent performance as Truly Scrumptious in the Kings Theatre’s smash-hit Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

She also impressed producer Paul Woolf and director Jack Edwards who wasted no time in casting her in not one, but two upcoming Kings Theatre productions.

In addition to Little Shop of Horrors, sShe will also join the cast of this year’s Pompey Panto.

Paul said: “Chitty broke all our box office records and we are still receiving the most phenomenal feedback daily. We had a space in our diary and the rights came up for Little Shop of Horrors. We couldn’t resist! We love a challenge and turning a show around in less than two months but still maintaining our high production standards is no easy feat. But we have shown we are more than capable of rising to any challenge and delivering an incredible show for our audiences.

“We were delighted by the talented cast we assembled for Chitty. Our intention with our community productions is to shine a light on the wealth of talent we have in this area and to help them along with their performance careers. Georgia was the perfect fit for the role of Audrey. The community productions are now providing serious spring-board opportunities for local performers, and this is the perfect example – from community production to professional contract. Not only have we cast Georgia in this, but we are also thrilled to offer her a role in our famous Pompey Panto this year.”

Little Shop of Horrors in Southsea runs at The Kings from June 28-31. Tickets available at www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/little-shop-of-horrors/

“This show really does have something for kids and adults alike. It has a great story, lots of laughs, incredible music and a giant man-eating plant from outer space! As usual we have our £10 Gallery seats as we are committed to making theatre affordable. Given the huge success of Chitty and Titanic I would encourage everyone to buy tickets promptly to avoid disappointment.”

Georgia was born in St Richard’s in Chichester but has lived in Portsmouth her entire life.

Jack Edwards, artistic director and director, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Georgia to the cast of Little Shop of Horrors. The role of Audrey is very different to Truly Scrumptious, but I know from having already directed Georgia that she will shine as Audrey just as brightly as she did with Truly. Georgia really was an audience favourite and I know they will fall in love with her all over again in this show.

“It is so wonderful to be able to support local performers and give them chances to do what they love the most, supported by a professional production and creative team that help to showcase talent and Little Shop of Horrors is another great opportunity to do just that. And then to be able to offer performers a professional contract off the back of all their hard work is really something special.

