Chichester Camera Club offers exhibition

Spokeswoman Vivien Ruddock said: “Chichester’s Assembly Room will be bursting with over 250 members’ images and you can visit for free from Saturday, August 6 to Saturday August 13 (closed Sunday 7) between 10am and 5pm.
" The print exhibition will be complemented by a projected audio-visual show of a further 200 images for visitors to watch whilst enjoying a cuppa with home-baked treats. Each photographer’s unique eye onto the world shows there is so much more to see in the everyday than a passing glance can discover. Images on display include street life and sport, nature and landscape, action, stillness, portraiture and documentary.
"Chichester Camera Club welcomes members whatever their skills – from newcomers to multi-award winners happy to share their expertise. Visiting speakers, competitions, social events and special interest groups allow photographers to improve skills, exchange ideas and get to know others. Entry to the exhibition is free.
"Our regular meetings are from September to end of May and we meet at 7:30 prompt in Tangmere Village Centre. Visitors are welcome to attend for a small charge of £5 per meeting. Our season runs from September until May with a lively programme of visiting speakers, competitions and social events. Visitors are welcome to our Thursday evening sessions and to the Special Interest Group meetings.”