Chichester Cathedral Choir is looking for new recruits

Chichester Cathedral Choir continues its on-going process of renewal with an open day on Saturday, March 11 – a chance for potential new choristers to investigate the unparalleled musical and academic opportunities the choir offers.

Charles Harrison, organist and master of the choristers, stresses that years of fun also lie ahead: the chance to work as professionals alongside professionals but to do so in a happy, relaxed, encouraging and wholly supportive environment: “It absolutely isn't scary!”

Choristers spend about 18 hours each week rehearsing and singing services, as well studying two instruments and following a full school curriculum of academic work, sport and drama – on top of performing at concerts at home and abroad. They also enjoy an academic education at the Prebendal School, a co-ed, independent prep school immediately adjacent to the Cathedral. Potentially it is a huge springboard to success. Many choristers go on to win scholarships at prestigious secondary schools, where their choral training, discipline and team skills are highly valued. The open day is suitable for girls and boys in Years 2 and 3, as well as their parent/guardians. On the day, children will have the opportunity to take part in an informal workshop, to meet existing choristers and to meet Charles.

“Choirs never stay still for long,” Charles says. “People develop but I always find that I'm never disappointed. The choristers either achieve everything I expected or they go beyond everything I've expected and it is always just a huge privilege to work with them. We are always thinking about individuals and individuals need an individual approach. I tailor what I do towards that but we are also working as a group. We are constantly working as a team. I put into practice my principles and I would say that they are based on respect more than anything. The children do a professional job working alongside professional adults and they deserve a lot of respect for that and I talk to the children and the adults as professionals alike. They are working professionally but that does not mean that it's scary in any way. They have great fun and they have an amazing development. It is not just a musical development. You can see that it benefits all aspects of their education. It spins off in terms of concentration and team work and co-operation and perception and it also has obvious spin-offs for mental health. There have been experiments on the brain chemistry when you sing and when you are together as a group and I think the great benefit is just to be working together. We're designed to co-operate as animals. We are the only animals that do that and it is wonderful when we do.

“We are not looking necessarily for previous musical spirit experience. We are looking for bright sparky personalities and we're looking for good reading of English. We're not necessarily looking for great vocal prowess at this stage. We are looking for children who can develop and will enjoy an excellent supportive environment. It's all very relaxed and it's humorous. My job is to get the best out of these children and to give them the best possible experience and the only way to do that is by making sure the choir is as relaxed and as happy as possible.” You need to book in advance to attend the open day. If you wish to book your space or have questions, contact [email protected] or 01243 812488.

