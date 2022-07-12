Chichester Cathedral choristers mark a moment of history

The choristers

On Saturday 9th July, senior Chichester Cathedral choristers James and Inigo presented a concert of vocal solos and duets to a large and appreciative audience in the Cathedral (ably accompanied by Chris Pilgrim). And what a treat it was! The music, chosen by the boys, spanned 18th century Vivaldi through to contemporary Lloyd Webber, amply demonstrating their complete ease in a wide variety of styles (and languages, including Welsh). The professionalism and confidence with which this was delivered was amazing.

I particularly enjoyed the stylish phrasing and authentic ornamentation in Vivaldi’s duet Laudamus te. Breath control was outstanding, from Inigo’s beautiful soft, sustained singing in Geoffrey Burgon’s Nunc dimittis, to James’s hauntingly sensitive performance of Fauré’s Pie Jesu, especially in its challenging ending, and his rendition of the Welsh lullaby Suo Gân with lovely, soft top notes. Inigo showed impressive maturity of tone and sensitivity in Franck’s Panis angelicus, as well as plenty of style and commendable stamina in Vivaldi’s extended solo Nulla in mundo pax sincera. Throughout, the boys demonstrated excellent dynamic contrast, with Inigo giving a rousing, assured performance of Howard Goodall’s The Lord is my shepherd, and James clearly relishing Parry’s Hear my words ye people and producing an enthusiastic final verse to Vaughan Williams’ Linden Lea. In the duets, Wesley’s Love one another and Lloyd Webber’s Pie Jesu, the boys were excellently matched, achieving a well-balanced dramatic climax in the Wesley and with a lovely ending to the Lloyd Webber. Above all, they were clearly relaxed and enjoying it all immensely! Thank you, James and Inigo!

The boys are now in their final week in the choir, and as we wish them well as they move on to their senior schools, so the choir is preparing to welcome a new intake in September, for the first time, including girls. Choristership offers children an unparalleled experience, which will benefit them throughout their life. In no other activity do children and adults work side by side, on equal terms, with exactly the same expectations and professional respect. If you have a musical child who you think might relish this challenge, and enjoy the many riches that this life has to offer, I would encourage you to explore the possibility of their becoming a chorister – do contact the Organist & Master of the Choristers, Charles Harrison, on [email protected]

The boys are repeating this concert in St Michael’s Church, Amberley on Tuesday 12th July at 2.15 p.m., and at All Saints’ Church, Witley (near Godalming) on Wednesday 13th July at 12.15 p.m., so do go along to one of those if you missed it in Chichester.