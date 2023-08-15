Chichester Chamber Concerts line-up confirmed

Tickets for the 19th season of Chichester Chamber Concerts, running from October 2023 to March 2024, are now on sale.

Castalian Quartet by Paul Marc Mitchell

Over the months to come the series will welcome the Castalian Quartet; Charlotte Salouste-Bridoux violin and Joseph Havlat piano; the Sitkovetsky Trio; Connaught Brass; the Dudok Quartet; and the English Chamber Orchestra String Ensemble with the concerts taking place at the Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester on Thursdays at 7.30pm (www.chichesterchamberconcerts.com).

A season ticket for six concerts costs £102; a season ticket for four concerts costs £72; tickets for single concert are £20; free tickets for under-25s. Free tickets must be booked in advance to ensure a seat in the hall. All tickets, including free tickets, are available from Chichester Festival Theatre on 01243 781312 or www.cft.org.uk.

The first concert in the season is on Thursday, October 5 featuring the Castalian Quartet – Sini Simonen, Daniel Roberts violins, Ruth Gibson viola and Steffan Morris cello.

Royal Philharmonic Society prizewinners and resident ensemble at Oxford University, the Castalian Quartet is in demand on the world stage. Recent debuts include New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Berlin Philharmonie. They will play: Mozart – String Quartet in D minor K421; Bartok – String Quartet No 1; and Beethoven – String Quartet Op 130 with Grosse Fugue

Thursday, November 9 brings Charlotte Salouste-Bridoux violin and Joseph Havlat piano. Born in France, Charlotte is the 2021 grand prize winner of Young Classical Artists Trust and Concert Guild International Competition. Recent highlights include appearances at Wigmore Hall, a BBC Prom with the 12 Ensemble and a performance of the Franck Piano Quintet at the Gstaadt Festival. They will play Enescu – Impromptu Concertant in G flat; Schubert – Fantasy in C D934 and Rondo Brillant D895; Clara Schumann – Three Romances Op 22; and Ravel – Violin Sonata No 2 in G.

Next up on Thursday, December 7 is the Sitkovetsky Trio (Alexander Sitkovetsky violin; Isang Enders cello; Wu Qian piano). The Sitkovetsky Trio has established itself as an exceptional piano trio. They released their first recording for BIS Records in 2014 with further releases on the Wigmore Live Label and another recording for BIS as part of their complete Beethoven cycle. They will play Beethoven – Piano Trio in D Op 70 No 1 The Ghost; Elfreda Andrée – Piano Trio in G minor No 2; and Schubert – Piano Trio No 1 in B flat major D898.

January 25 welcomes Connaught Brass who are making a name for themselves as a fresh talent in the chamber music world. They made their debuts at the Lucerne Festival and London’s Wigmore Hall, and won first prize in the Inaugural Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition (2019). Their ever-growing repertoire spans 500 years from renaissance to contemporary works.