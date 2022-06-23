Chichester City Band celebrates 125 Years of Glorious Music-Making

Chichester City Band c1927

After taking part in the city’s Platinum Jubilee Festivities, Chichester City Band is now celebrating its very own remarkable milestone, 125 years.

Spokesman Jim Hurdwell said: “On Saturday, June 25 at 7.30pm, we proudly mark this historic achievement with a special gala concert at St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester.

“Our MD Alfie Hughes has chosen an exciting and sometimes innovative programme for all tastes. The band and our own talented soloists will be joined by Kevin Webb, a former member, who now plays with current London & Southern Counties Champions, Haverhill Silver, and will be appearing with them at the National Finals in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

“We too are delighted to have qualified for the National Finals in our own section for the fourth successive time and, in our big anniversary year, been promoted back to Section 2 for 2023!

“Chichester City Band’s first conductor and founder was Robert Bottrill, a local coal merchant, and his name lives on with local business, Bottrills Transport who are very generously

sponsoring the concert and sharing in our celebrations.

“Part of the popular Festival of Chichester, this concert is an unmissable chance to see and hear Chichester City Band at its very best in the magnificent St Paul’s Church. There will also be some amazing raffle prizes on offer and we aim to raise funds for the band, its youth section and other charities we are supporting, including the DEC Ukraine Appeal.”