Alex, who has been director of music at Westbourne House since 1991 having previously enjoyed a freelance career as an organist, said: “The concerts are raising funds for our choir which is going on tour to Paris in April. We go somewhere abroad every year. It was Rome last year. This year we will be away for five days doing three concerts, two in the city centre of Paris and one in Beauvais cathedral. The choristers get an enormous amount of experience on these trips in terms of performing abroad and getting to know the inside working of a large city. They get to visit but they also get the feel of what it is like to work there, and with the concert experience – or sometimes they get to sing services – it is something that they just cannot possibly do in the school. They are singing in some amazing venues in acoustics we can only dream of. It is really great for them to do something like this. Richard Birchall is the parent of one of our choristers and he offered to give a recital to raise some cash, and the first concert will be him and me at 7pm, and it will be very much romantic cello music. We planned it about three months ago and just had a few ideas of things that would work well together.”