Chichester concert will help the homeless

Spokesman Nico Dekker said: “The concert is sponsored by The Dekker Trust which is a West Sussex-based charity set up to support social needs in the local area and we are proud to sponsor this evening performance by the South Downs Soloists in aid of Stonepillow. The concert will be held in the acoustically wonderful space of St John’s Chapel just off East Street in Chichester . The venue is ideally suited for an intimate experience of glorious singing by a chamber choir.

“South Downs Soloists are an exciting professional ensemble of eight singers, based in Chichester, aiming to perform well-loved and unusual repertoire in a vibrant, full-voiced manner. The concert features music, both sacred and secular, celebrating nature. Benjamin Britten’s lively and moving Five Flower Songs stand alongside madrigals by Wilbye and Byrd, while sacred texts are set vividly by Gibbons and Lassus, amongst others. Tickets at £18 are available by emailing [email protected] You will then receive instructions how to pay online and tickets will be sent electronically to you. Tickets will also be available at the door, but , we would strongly recommend you book well in advance to secure a place. All net proceeds will go to Stonepillow, a Chichester and Arun districts based charity to provide help to homeless people.”