Chichester Fringe returns for three live shows this November

Chichester Fringe returns for three shows this November at Chichester College with tickets on sale now.

Alice Applewood (photo credit Hollie Chamberlain)

The shows will be on Thursday, November 16 and Friday, November 17 at the Riverside Theatre.

Katie Bennett, Fringe director, said: “With our main 2023 season behind us, we are in the process of planning our 2024 festival. But, with May 31 an age away, we got itchy feet. We simply couldn’t leave you without a single show between now and then, could we?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are constantly looking at ways we can create new performance opportunities for artists all year round and we are so lucky to be collaborating with Chichester College’s theatrical department to bring three shows to their Riverside Theatre in November.

Most Popular

“Featuring in our pop-up fringe are: A Day to Remember – the life and times of Doris Day performed by Alice Applewood; Hugh: The Musical – an original fringe-style musical by Belle Street; and The Chichester Fringe Cabaret Show featuring comedian Natalie Bryce, magician Mark Flynn and guest vocalists.”

Tickets for the Chichester Fringe November events are on sale via V2 Tickets. NHS and concessionary tickets are available for all three November events and parking is free. Prices start at £5. Book your tickets and view the full programme at www.chichesterfringe.co.uk/whats-on.

First up is A Day to Remember, Thursday, November 16, 2.30pm (the bar opens at 2pm): “We loved welcoming singer and storyteller Alice Applewood to Chichester Fringe 2023 earlier in the year so it was only natural we ask her back to perform her show again for us. A Day to Remember is the story of Doris Day told through song; she’s remembered as the ideal woman of her time, an icon with the perfect smile... Alice takes us behind the smile in this one-woman piece.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugh: The Musical follows on Thursday, November 16 at 7.30pm (the bar opens at 7pm): “They had us in stitches at One-o-Four when we welcomed them to Chichester Fringe 2023, it was a no brainer bringing their show back for a second round! You don’t want to miss this light-hearted look at love, friendship and the trials and tribulations of being a performer… Hugh: The Musical is a fun and original fringe-style musical within a musical brought to you by Belle Street Theatre.”

Completing the trio of shows is The Chichester Fringe Cabaret Show on Friday, November 17 November at 7pm (the bar opens at 6.30pm): “There was a whole host of talent showcased across our seven venues from the festival this year. Here’s a few more you don’t want to miss. MC’d by comedian Natalie Bryce, The Chichester Fringe Cabaret Show will amuse, enthuse and entertain you as we bring you magician Mark Flynn and guest vocalists Eddie Cole and Olivia Westall.