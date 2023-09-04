Chichester Music Society launches into autumn season

Chichester Music Society launches into its autumn season on Tuesday, September 12 in the University of Chichester chapel.

Erin Alexander is among the performers (contributed pic)

Society chairman Chris Hough said: “If past concerts are anything to go by, this should be a hugely enjoyable evening. The Champagne (vocal) Quartet with former Chichester graduate and prizewinner Erin Alexander are great favourites with our audience and always provide an excellent evening of music from the great operas of Mozart, Verdi and Puccini.

“The Champagne Quartet is an operatic vocal quartet made up of graduates of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Established in 2016, they have some very impressive credits to their name. During their 2018 festive winter tour of Wales they supported The Sixteen at St David’s Hall in Cardiff and were featured guest soloists for Welsh choirs Hymns and Arias, and Vocelle.

“During the summer of 2018, they had the privilege to perform alongside the Welsh National Opera Orchestra at St David’s Hall, as well as starring in an event for esteemed charity Music in Hospitals, which raised over £3,000.”

They are Erin Alexander, Miriam Sharrad, Ross Wilson and Sam Young.

Graduate of the University of Chichester and winner of the Chichester Music Society Prize in 2015, soprano Erin Alexander went on to study at the RWCMD. She completed her studies at the Conservatorio Luigi Cherubini in Florence, Italy.

In opera, Erin has performed the roles of Zerlina (Don Giovanni), Despina (Cosi fan Tutte), Adele (Die Fledermaus), and Frasquita (Carmen) in the UK and on European tours.

"She also wrote and performed her own opera On a High Note for the Chichester Music Society after it’s five-star run at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Ross Wilson (tenor) studied at Edinburgh Napier University and received his masters of music Degree from RWCMD. His notable credits include Bach Magnificat and Rossini Petite Messe Solennelle at the Edinburgh Fringe. He currently sings with St Stephens in Lewisham, London. Ross is the recipient of the 2018 Manning Prize for Tenors and the 2018 Harlequin Agency Prize.

Mezzo-soprano Miriam Sharrad completed her post-graduate training at the Australian Opera Studio before settling in the UK.

She made her debut singing the role of Marcellina in Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, with the English Touring Opera. She has performed a variety of operatic roles.

The subscription for 2023 autumn series is £30 to include all three meetings.

Tickets are also available in advance for each event at £15. Subscriptions and tickets for individual events may be bought in advance from www.ticketsource.co.uk/chichester-music-society or from the membership secretary Elizabeth Stanley ([email protected]; 07973410407).