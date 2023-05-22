Chichester Pride back bigger and better

Chichester Pride crowd with Linda Bacardi

Spokeswoman Samantha Marshall said: “On May 27, people will flock from far and wide to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community of Chichester with a day of music, dance and fun-filled activities. Returning for a second year, visitors will be welcomed by Sussex Steel, a Sussex-based steelpan band, along with the infamous Bubble Man who are ready to get the party started. Once inside, guests will be spoilt for choice with a range of food and drink stalls including Tinwood wines, La Fish plus Tabby’s Kitchen filled with sweet treats and Pride cakes. There will also be a variety of merchandise stalls from local businesses, charities and services.

“Kids will be kept busy throughout the day with Creation Station’s flag and superhero workshop, Aida H Dee’s Drag Queen Story Hour and away from the main stage, there will also be family packs available for purchase with children's activities and a treasure trail. The fun doesn’t end there. After all, who can resist a Pride Roller Disco with specific hours just for adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The highlight of the day will be the main stage filled with exceptional talent ranging from World of Wonder Queen of the Universe’s La Voix to Brighton legend Billie Gold. The Cocoa Butter Club will take the stage for a full hour showcasing performers of colour, plus the talented Linda Bacardi is back for a second year providing BSL Interpretation for those hard of hearing, ensuring everyone can join in this celebration of love and equality. Chichester Pride is not just a celebration. It is an opportunity to raise awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community. The event will feature information stalls and our hosts will be discussing their personal experiences in hopes of educating and inspiring visitors to support and celebrate diversity.”