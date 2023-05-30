Chichester Street Art Festival returns for 2023

Neil Lawson-Baker

Spokesman and Neil's stepson Mike Hoebee said: “We are thrilled to announce that during the weekend of June 10 and 11, we will have a line-up of talented artists working on various walls throughout the city. Join us as we witness the transformation of Chichester's public spaces into art galleries. The Chichester Street Art Festival celebrates the vibrant and dynamic street art scene in the historic city of Chichester. The festival brings together local and international artists, as well as art enthusiasts and community members, to create a unique and dynamic showcase of street art.

“We will have several artists working on walls throughout the weekend of June 10-11, including local artist Sam McGann, Fark FK from the Corner Collective in Portsmouth and returning artist RUN. If you've strolled by the old cinema next to Metro House, you may have already admired RUN's exceptional artwork. To ensure that you don't miss out on any of the stunning murals, we will have tour maps available for the public. These maps will guide you through the city, highlighting both the old favourites and the newly created pieces. Embark on a self-guided art tour and discover the hidden gems that Chichester has to offer.

“Neil Lawson-Baker, a local businessman and passionate supporter of the arts who passed away last year, has left an enduring legacy on the Chichester Street Art Festival. His advocacy for street art as a legitimate form of expression and his commitment to providing opportunities for local artists have made a lasting impact. In his honour, the festival organisers have established the Neil Lawson-Baker Prize, awarded to the most promising emerging street artist. This prestigious prize includes a commission to create a captivating mural or installation in a prominent location within the city. The winner will be decided at a Paint Jam on June 10 at the Crafty Bishop followed by a party to celebrate ten years of Street Art in Chichester. Thanks to Lawson-Baker's support and inspiration, the festival continues to thrive as a platform for promoting creativity, community engagement and the transformative power of street art. If you're a fan of street art, or simply looking for a unique and exciting way to experience the culture of Chichester, be sure to check out the Chichester Street Art Festival and see for yourself the amazing works of art that are being created in this historic city. And be sure to keep an eye out for the Neil Lawson-Baker Prize winner. Their work is sure to be a highlight of the festival!”

One of the great champions of the arts in Chichester, Neil Lawson-Baker died at the age of 83 last autumn. He masterminded the transformation of the Chichester Open Art Competition into the National Open Art.