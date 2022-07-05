Chichester Symphony Orchestra offer date for Festival of Chichester

pav

The concert in St Paul’s Church comes as part of this year’s Festival of Chichester. CSO will also perform Sibelius' Symphony No 2 and Dvorak's The Noon Witch. Simon Wilkins conducts.

For Pavlos, who has performed with Chichester Symphony Orchestra once before about four years ago, the concert is a happy coincidence. He will be playing the Tchaikovsky with the Sussex Symphony Orchestra the very next day in Brighton Dome.

“I was thinking it would be so nice to do this with another orchestra and I thought ‘Shall I approach Chichester?’ And then the day after, I got an email saying would I like to do something with them. And the day they offered was the day before Brighton! They asked me for some ideas and I said I will do whatever they liked but it would be great if I could do this one with them and they agreed. It was just great.”

So two different orchestras in two days... How will the performances differ?

“I think it very much depends on the conductor and the relationship with the orchestra and how flexible he is. I always try to adapt so that it is much more a collaborative experience. I have my own ideas but it is really nice to share those ideas and realise the vision the conductor has as well. That's why you never have the same concert twice. Some conductors if you are doing a symphony will give all their attention to that and less to the concerto but with other conductors, they treat the concerto as part of the performance as well and it is always so much nicer if you are able to have a conversation.

“As for the differences there will be obvious things. It can be question of tempi which changes especially from conductor to conductor. But it also depends on the size of the orchestra and their whole dynamic. There are limits to how quietly you can play if you've got a big orchestra but really the conductor can change the whole ambience of the performance and if you can get that rapport across to the audience then that is great.”