The crowds came out for Chichester city centre’s Christmas event this Saturday (November 26), where local heroes did the honour of switching on the lights.

The event began at 3pm with music from V2 Radio, followed by a lantern parade through the city and carols by Prebendal School Choi and Oakwood School Choir.

At 5pm, Zoe Collyer of Chichester and Trevor Ware of Tangmere switched on the lights after being selected as winners of Chichester BID’s ‘Light Up Chichester’ competition.

Zoe Collyer was nominated for the work she has done this year in welcoming and supporting Ukrainian families to Chichester, including setting up a free clothes shop in her home and organising free SIM cards to help get them settled.

Trevor Ware also received multiple nominations from the public for his dedication to the village of Tangmere including the welcome he has given to Ukrainian families to the community.

