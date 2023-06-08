Children's auditions for this year's Shoreham pantomime

Tom Beard, producer with LP Creatives Ltd, said: “LP Creatives and The Ropetackle Arts Centre invite you to join the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk! We are seeking talented performers (must be aged between eight and 15 years on December 1 2023) to join the amazing Ropetackle pantomime company, with sold-out runs every year! Singing and drama experience is desirable but not essential.

“The audition will start at 9.30am at the Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham. The audition will last approximately one and a half hours. Register online beforehand please. All selected children must be available for all show performances and rehearsals. Details of performances can be found on the theatre website and rehearsals will begin on or around December 2 2023. All candidates should wear comfortable and suitable shoes and clothing and be prepared to dance on their own. We look forward to seeing you there! Please note that children remain the responsibility of parents during this time who are welcome to stay in the cafeteria area for the duration of the audition. To register please fill in the online form that can be found in the link below. For more details about the show, see our Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being in a panto is fantastic for many reasons. Firstly, there is the sheer joy of performing live theatre in front of a crowd. This is already an amazing experience, but doing a panto is like starting a football match 5-0 up – the audience are already revved up and ready to go even more so if it’s a member of the family on stage performing! Secondly, pantomime is a chance to escape reality for a few hours and lose yourself in a land of make-believe and fantasy – where else would you get to act horrified at a 40-foot giant one minute and then laugh your socks off at the custard pie antics on stage the next? Thirdly and most importantly, you get to enjoy yourself. Children have their very own team which might well be full of people they don’t yet know who will become friends for life. We have swathes of children returning to our pantomimes because they have had such a great time in one of our shows. Some of the kids have been with us since the start of our time here eight years ago - and it’s always lovely to watch them grow into amazing and talented individuals and see their confidence grow.

Most Popular

Tom Beard, producer with LP Creatives Ltd

"In our pantomimes we try to involve the kids as much as possible and put them into as many scenes as we can. This is often a young performer’s first professional gig – and you never ever forget where you first saw the whites of the eyes of the paying public. This could be quite daunting for some, but our pantomimes are quite honestly the highlight of everyone’s year at the theatre where you are surrounded by friends, colleagues.”

https://form.jotform.com/231233236818352

​

​

​

​

​