Christmas at Eastbourne Bandstand

Festive concerts will return to Eastbourne Bandstand this Christmas and New Year for the first time since 2019, with free tickets available to book.

Christmas Day crowd (Pic by Graham Huntley)

The traditional music and dance concerts will take place at the seafront landmark on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day with Eastbourne Silver Band leading the festivities on December 25.

A spokesman said: “In the main arena, due to capacity restrictions while the colonnades are closed, spaces will be limited and free standing tickets can be booked in advance. A printed ticket is required to gain entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Limited seating will be available on the top balcony and seats are provided on a first come, first served basis on each of the three days – no ticket required. The Bandstand’s middle promenade will also be open for people taking a seafront stroll and bars will be open on both the lower and middle levels. People will not be able to walk through the bandstand on the lower prom during the concerts as access will be ticket only.

Most Popular

“The traditional concerts are always popular events for family and friends to meet up over the Christmas holidays with dancing to live music and festive fancy dress. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a winter repair programme, the concerts have not taken place at the venue since Christmas 2019, and as an alternative last year a Christmas Day concert was held on the Wish Tower Slopes.”

This year, on Christmas Day – Monday, December 25– Eastbourne Silver Band will be providing the entertainment at the Bandstand with a concert from 10.30am-12pm. Doors will open at 10am.

Boxing Day – Tuesday, December 26 – will see The Ray Campbell Band take to the stage from 11am-12.30pm. Doors open at 10.30am. On New Year’s Day – Monday, January 1– The Ray Campbell Band will be back at the Bandstand between 11am and 12.30pm and once again, doors will open at 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism, leisure, accessibility & community safety, said: “Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without the traditional concerts at the Bandstand and I am delighted to see their return. It’s always wonderful to see family and friends coming together for this long-standing Eastbourne tradition.”

On-street parking charges do not apply on December 25, 26 and January 1. Free tickets are available now to book and ticketholders also have the option of contributing a £5 donation to the Bandstand at the time of booking to support the venue’s running costs. For further information and to book free tickets online and/or make a donation to the Bandstand visit https://www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk/xmas.