Christmas concerts with Eastbourne's Concentus choir

Concentus choir (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Chrissie Higgins said: “If you’re looking for a warm friendly welcome with a mince pie thrown in to start of your festivities, then look no further. This year Concentus is raising funds for Chestnut Tree House and would love to bring in as much as they can for this very worthwhile local cause so will be very happy to see as many people in the audience as possible.

“Both performances start at 4pm – so nobody has to miss Strictly! The event venues are Seaford Baptist Church in Belgrave Road on December 9 and St Saviour’s, South Street, Eastbourne on December 16.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concert tickets are priced at £12 for adults (£14 on the door) and £6 (£7 on the door) for under-16s, under-fives free; tickets for these events are available from the box office on 01323 912770; on the door; Newberry Tulley Estate Agents, 53 Church Street Seaford; Howden Insurance, 7-9 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne; Eastbourne Tourist Information Office or www.TICKETSOURCE.co.uk/Concentus. For more details about tickets, the choir and their concerts, visit the Concentus website at www.concentus-sings.com or call the box office on 01323 912770 or email [email protected].

Most Popular

"Concentus means agreement, harmony or unity and this defines the very spirit of the choir. Adrian White, our musical director, strives to ensure that harmony exists not just in the musical notes that are sung but also in the way that choir members are cared for. Adrian, along with the committee members, work hard to ensure that Concentus truly is Eastbourne’s choir with a heart!