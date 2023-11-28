Christmas Tree Festival returns to Boxgrove

Sing a Song of Christmas is the theme for this year’s Christmas Tree Festival at Boxgrove Priory which opens its doors on Friday, December 8.

This year the Festival will take place over three days and all are welcome to celebrate and enjoy the spirit of Christmas at Boxgrove.

The Priory’s historic architecture and unique atmosphere will provide the perfect backdrop to the Festival, as visitors are promised a display of many different Christmas trees, creatively decorated in a musical theme by a variety of individuals and community groups from around the parish. Additionally, festive refreshments and musical entertainment will be provided daily.

Co-ordinator Fr Peter Bustin said: “Following the terrific creativity on display at last year’s inaugural event, we are excitedly looking forward to even more imaginative interpretations of both famous and perhaps not so well-known Christmas tunes this year. The organisers anticipate a display of up to twenty uniquely decorated festive trees, building on the magical creativity on show last year when trees on the themes of Mother Goose, Peas on Earth, The Repair Shop does Christmas and Sewing Bee Christmas thrilled visitors of all ages.

"Visitors were thrilled by the playfulness of the creations whilst trees lit with festive lights in the churchyard created a Yuletide welcome on the pathway leading to the Priory.

"All trees are supplied by the participating community groups and individuals. The Christmas Tree Festival is one of Boxgrove Priory’s major fundraising events for 2023 and will raise much needed funds to offset the significant increases in the everyday running costs for the Priory.”

Admission is free with donations welcome. Festive refreshments will be available daily, together with the chance to enter a grand raffle to win a Fortnum’s Christmas hamper.

Opening hours are 11am-5pm Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9 with Sunday, December 10, 12 noon-4pm with all funds raised contributing to Boxgrove Priory.