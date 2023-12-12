Christ’s Hospital Choral Society offers Christmas carol concert

The Christmas carol concert by Christ’s Hospital Choral Society is set once again to be one of the highlights of the Horsham festive season.

Christ’s Hospital Choral Society (contributed pic)

Tickets are £12.50 in advance or £15 on the door, £5 for children, available from the box office on 01403 247434 or via www.chchoralsoc.org.

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “Under the expert guidance of Verity Bramson the choir loves getting ready to present another inspirational performance. The setting is Christ’s Hospital’s atmospheric Chapel where the choir will be accompanied by school organist Jonathan Lee on the very impressive and now fully-restored organ. While some pieces will be sung by the choir only, the audience will be invited to join in with some of the better-known carols, think for instance of We Three Kings and O Come All Ye Faithful. This is an enjoyable part of the evening not only for the audience, but for the choir as well. Perfect to get into the Christmas mood!

“This year’s concert features works by, amongst others, Bach, Willcox, Vaughan Williams, Palestrina, and Rutter. The music covers a period from early Renaissance to today. The Italian Giaovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina wrote more than 355 masses and motets which makes him a leading composer of the 16th century. The concert will start with his ethereal Matin Responsory. Toward the more recent end of this timescale we find Gustav Lazarus Nordqvist. Born in Stockholm in the late 19th century he was a teacher of harmony at the Swedish Royal Conservatory of Music. The choir is looking forward to performing his Jul, Jul, strålande Jul.

“The newest carol, however, was only written during the pandemic, by Horsham’s Julian Buttery and his friend Graham Davis. The lyrics of Sing of a Story tell the tale of the nativity and are matched with a most beautiful tune. Graham explains both the words and the music with its bridges and harmonies are the result of forty years of friendship with Julian and working together. Julian sings in the bass section of the choir and is looking forward to the performance. For both him and Graham it will be the first time they will hear the carol performed as a choral piece.

“Beautiful music, audience participation, a stunning setting – do come and join the choir for a festive Christmas concert on Saturday, December 16 at 7.30pm in the Chapel at Christ’s Hospital School, Horsham, RH13 0LJ.”

Also coming up, Mid Sussex Brass Band offers its annual Christmas concert on Thursday, December 21 at 7.30pm at St John The Evangelist Church in Burgess Hill. Tickets on the door or in advance from Burgess Hill Help Point or www.ticketsource.co.uk./stjohnschurch.

Spokeswoman Isobel McFarlane said: “Mid Sussex Brass Band will be celebrating Christmas 2023 in its usual style with a concert of festive music and carols. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the Christmas music and refreshments.

“As well as providing entertainment, Mid Sussex Brass Band aims to stimulate and support local musicians of all ages and abilities. It is inviting local people to come along and show their support for live music and amateur musicians in the area. The band is always keen to encourage new members to join. It welcomes players at all levels and of all brass instruments.”