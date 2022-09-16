Christ’s Hospital Choral Society offers Sing in a Day workshop

Christ’s Hospital Choral Society

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “The day will be led by the inspirational Peter Allwood. The focus on the day will be to learn the relatively short choral pieces of Dido and Aeneas while benefitting from Peter’s vast experience and improving your singing technique.

“After a distinguished career in education, Peter is a freelance conductor, composer, musical director, workshop leader, adjudicator and accompanist, with a particular passion for choral direction.

“He has performed in and produced Dido and Aeneas on several occasions and suggested it as an ideal subject for a day’s learning, singing and improving techniques. Anyone who has sung with him before will know that this workshop will not only be a huge treat for us all, but also a lot of fun. Peter couldn’t do it any other way!

“Singers on the day will be joined by various soloists and string players. They will rehearse separately to begin with but as the day progresses will join with the chorus, culminating in a full run-through of the opera to which friends and family are invited.

“Dido & Aeneas is the first opera written in the English language, and Purcell’s the first work written to be sung throughout. Based on the fourth book of Virgil’s Aenead the opera tells the story of Dido, Queen of Carthage, and her Trojan warrior lover Aeneas. The music is timeless, and many people, young and old, will have heard a version of Dido’s Lament, for instance. There will be and tremendous enjoyment and a sense of achievement at the rehearsal and you can be certain that Peter Allwood will be bringing out the best from this music and in our performance.”

For more details, visit the Christ’s Hospital Choral Society website at www.chchoralsoc.org. The event is on Saturday, September 24 from 10am-4.30pm, Christ’s Hospital School, Horsham, RH12 0LJ. Tickets £20 each.

The music for the autumn season is to be Haydn’s Harmoniemesse and Vivaldi’s Gloria for a concert on November 5 in St Mary’s Church, Horsham.

There will also be a Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 17 in Christ’s Hospital Chapel. The Angus Ross annual concert, with Christ’s Hospital School Choir, will feature Mozart's Requiem on Sunday, March 19 2023, in Big School, Christ’s Hospital. The summer concert will be in June 2023 (date and music to be confirmed).

The choral society was originally one of several choirs at Christ's Hospital (or CH as it is often known) and comprised mainly pupils (boys), staff both academic and administrative, Old Blues, parents and a few others with connections to the school.

Later on CH decided to extend its musical outreach to the community.