Circa Sacre at Brighton Festival - Review

Circa: Sacre is a wonderful combination of artistry and near super-human physical feats,

Throughout this week and through to Saturday (May 28), Theatre Royal Brighton has showcased the incredible abilities of the Austrailian acrobatic group Circa.

In recent years Brighton Dome has hosted some memorable circus and dance events and it was good to be under the chandliers of marvellously musty Theatre Royal for this Brighton Festival event.

Circa Sacre by Pedro Greig

The theatre’s deep, tall, but relatively narrow stage nicely framed the movements of the 10-person troop and needed every inch of height to cope with the group’s gravity-defying routines.

Against a black backdrop, and a striking score, performers moved beautifully and oh so fluidly, lifting, throwing and vaulting over each other as if they were the most natural movements in the world.

They also showed an amazing level of poise and calm as two of their colleagues balanced upon their shoulders, and even more remarkably stood upon one dancer’s head,

The second half of the breathless 65-minute performance was played to the stirring and bombastic sounds of Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring.

The growing drama and urgency on stage was a match for the powerful orchestral soundtrack, and indicator of the emotional power and expression of a hugely impressive show.

