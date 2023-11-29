The second City Sounds festival in Chichester city centre has been hailed a huge success by organisers.

City Sounds performance.

The second City Sounds festival in Chichester city centre has been hailed a huge success by organisers. The festival, supported by Chichester District Council, was organised by Chichester musician Chris Simmons and featured more than 50 acts playing across eight city-centre venues.

The event was funded by a UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) grant sought by Chichester District Council. The idea of the festival is to provide a platform for original, local musicians while also bringing breaking acts from around the UK to the city. There is also a hunger to give young musicians in particular a platform for their work.

Smithereen Music Group also held a free music industry panel event at The University of Chichester on Friday for acts that had applied to play at the festival, as well as any other local musicians or people in the music industry wishing to network.

Tash Hills singing at City Sounds.

Performer Aimee Moody, who played at The Escapist said: “I think that City Sounds has proved that Chichester needs more of these cultural experiences for those young people who crave live music and these connective energetic experiences where they can dance and sing along.

“Attending the panel event was so valuable and informative and I think that The Smithereen Music Group is really helping to give artists a leg-up in the industry, and a chance to get seen, be heard, and network with experienced professionals.”

Participating venues included The Fountain in South Street; The Hole in the Wall in St Martin’s Street; La Havana Bar in Little London; Little Monster Tap in The Hornet; The Escapist in Crane Street; The George and Dragon Inn in North Street; and, Trents in South Street.

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council said: “It’s crucial that we support our young musicians and give our local talent opportunities to connect and play in front of others.

Mia Reed singing at City Sounds.