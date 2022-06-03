Classic French farce hits the Eastbourne stage - how to get your tickets

John Dorney as Bernard - Photograph © Rosalind Furlong

It also plays Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford from June 28-July 2.

Jetting back to Paris, 1962, Bernard is a successful architect with a very complicated love life. His three fiancées, Gloria, Gabriella and Gretchen, work for different airlines with different timetables.

With the help of his maid, long-suffering Bertha, Bernard has somehow managed to keep all three women blissfully unaware of the others’ existence. However, the arrival of an old friend from the provinces and the launch of a new super-fast jet propels Bernard’s carefully constructed plans into comic chaos.

London Classic Theatre are touring Boeing Boeing, Camoletti’s signature hit, after recent successes with Same Time, Next Year, Private Lives and Absurd Person Singular.

Marc Camoletti was born in Geneva in 1923. He was a master of the bedroom farce and his plays, which include Don’t Dress for Dinner and Ding Ding, have been performed in numerous languages in 55 countries.

Camoletti was awarded the Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, one of France's highest honours. He died in Deauville, Normandy in 2003.

Eastbourne tickets available online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or via the box office on 01323 412000.

Also coming up, Lewes-based New Sussex Opera Chorus is staging a new production of Handel’s 1718 opera Acis and Galatea, based on a story of love between Acis and Galatea, torn apart by the jealous rage of Polyphemus.

Spokesman Tim Locke said: “Director David Foster has re-imagined Handel’s delightful opera Acis and Galatea setting it in a 1960s commune. In a story of two distinct halves, the colourful, joyful tale of lost and reunited love turns more sinister in the second half as Acis and Galatea have their blissful dreams plagued by the monster Polyphemus. The orchestra of period instruments is conducted by Nicholas Houghton.

Performances are Sunday, June 5 at 4pm and Saturday, June 18 at 7pm at All Saints Centre, Lewes; and also Sunday June 19 4pm at Old Market Theatre, Hove.