Classic mystery The Woman In White heads to the Brighton stage

The Woman In White by Jon Buckeridge

Beck Rogers, co-artistic director, said: “Heady Conduct has adapted Wilkie Collins’ sensational classic of intrigue, love and betrayal, led by an international cast and made with their trademark flair and delight.

“We are delighted to be bringing The Woman in White to Brighton Open Air Theatre after spending a brilliant evening with the audience earlier this year performing Tiresias.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’ll be wonderful to share this compelling story in such a stunning theatre.

Most Popular

“Wilkie Collin’s novel was first published in 1860 when it took the world by storm and the book has never been out of print. It is widely believed that Prime Minister Gladstone was so absorbed in the novel that he missed a visit to the theatre!

“Although the story was written over 160 years ago, it’s still relevant today. Collins used this well-loved thriller to skillfully address the injustice of women’s inequality, causing laws and opinions to be questioned in its time.”

The Woman in White has toured amphitheatres in the Cotswolds, St Albans and opened a new venue in the heart of St Ives, Cornwall. As the nights draw in they move indoors at Norwich Playhouse and Stamford Arts Centre.