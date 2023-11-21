Cliff Richard celebration in cinemas across Sussex: The Blue Sapphire Tour 2023

Cliff Richard: The Blue Sapphire Tour 2023 hits more than 400 cinemas around the UK and Ireland for two dates only – November 25 and 26.

Cliff Richard - pic by Sarah James

In celebration of Cliff Richard’s 65th year in music, The Blue Sapphire Tour 2023 will take to the silver screen “across one weekend in a cinema extravaganza like no other,” says spokeswoman Hannah Terry. Tickets on CLIFFRICHARDCINEMAS.COM.

Sussex/Surrey venues include Odeon Guildford; Cineworld Chichester; Picturedrome Cinema Bognor Regis; Odeon Brighton; Cineworld Brighton; Orion Cinema Burgess Hill; Picture House Uckfield; Hailsham Pavilion; Capitol Theatre Horsham; Cineworld Eastbourne; Cineworld Crawley; and Scott Cinema East Grinstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Screening in more than 400 cinemas around the UK and Ireland, including major multiplexes, boutique chains and independent cinemas, the event will see Cliff Richard perform a vibrant set packed with hits from across his illustrious and unrivalled 8-decade career, including Move It, Wired For Sound, The Young Ones and many more. The event will also be screened in cinemas around Australia and New Zealand on February 7 and 11 2024. The event will also include never seen before footage exclusively for cinema audiences.”

Most Popular

Cliff Richard said: “I’m so excited for The Blue Sapphire Tour 2023 to come to cinemas around the UK and Ireland next month. This is a great opportunity for fans to experience one of my concerts from the comfort on their local cinema! I'll be performing my biggest hits and favourite tracks from throughout my career, and there’s even be some never seen before footage. What a special way to mark my 65th year in music!”

Mark Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said: “It's an honour to be part of Sir Cliff Richard's 65th anniversary celebrations, as we partner for the first time to bring his Blue Sapphire Tour 2023 to cinemas nationwide. With an unparalleled career spanning an astonishing eight decades and a proven track record of success in cinemas, we look forward to welcoming audiences to experience this remarkable show on the big screen this November”.

Hannah added: “Throughout his unprecedented career, Cliff Richard has sold in excess of 250 million records worldwide, topping the UK albums chart 7 times and achieving 14 #1 singles. On 3 November, he will release his most recent album, ‘Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life’. A career-spanning hit laden album featuring full orchestra, the record includes 12 tracks from across seven decades, bringing new life and clarity to original vocal recordings with beautiful new orchestral and string arrangements. A limited edition blue vinyl will also be released on November 24. All formats are available to pre-order now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad