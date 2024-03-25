Come and sing with the Horsham Harmony Choir
We would like to introduce you to Horsham Harmony, a daytime community choir which meets every Wednesday from 11am to 12:30pm in Brighton Road Baptist Church, Horsham RH13 5BD (no religious affiliation, just a nice venue).
There are no auditions and the choir currently numbers approximately 30 people.
We work under the direction of a professional choir director, giving two performances annually in support of local charities. Following our 2023 Christmas concert we were pleased to be able to make a donation to the Horsham branch of Know Dementia.
We always welcome new members in all voice parts. If you enjoy singing and are free on Wednesday mornings please come along. Your first session is FREE!
Visit our website at https://www.horshamharmonychoir.co.uk/ or email [email protected] for further information.