Come and sing with the Horsham Harmony Choir

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We would like to introduce you to Horsham Harmony, a daytime community choir which meets every Wednesday from 11am to 12:30pm in Brighton Road Baptist Church, Horsham RH13 5BD (no religious affiliation, just a nice venue).

There are no auditions and the choir currently numbers approximately 30 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We work under the direction of a professional choir director, giving two performances annually in support of local charities. Following our 2023 Christmas concert we were pleased to be able to make a donation to the Horsham branch of Know Dementia.

Most Popular

Donation to Know Dementia.

We always welcome new members in all voice parts. If you enjoy singing and are free on Wednesday mornings please come along. Your first session is FREE!