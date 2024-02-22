Composer Adrian Snell’s The Passion comes to Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keyboard player, singer and composer Adrian Snell will be at St John’s Church on Good Friday, 29 March, to present The Passion, which was originally recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and premièred on BBC Radio One. The Eastbourne performance takes place in the main church building and includes a choir and band. Click the link on the St John’s website to book – www.stjm.org.uk

Classically trained at the Leeds College of Music, Adrian Snell’s musical career spans nearly four decades. During this time he has produced 23 original albums and has performed live in the Royal Albert Hall and St Paul’s Cathedral in London; Yad Vashem, Jerusalem; the National Concert Hall, Zürich, and the Washington National Cathedral, USA. In November 2022, Adrian’s work, The Cry, A Requiem for The Lost Child, was performed in The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London at the invitation of the organisation Beyond Conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian is known for his conceptual albums such as The Passion, Alpha and Omega, Fierce Love, Song of an Exile, City of Peace, and most recently his trilogy Kintsugi, the Art of Precious Scars. He is heralded as a groundbreaking musician for his merging of styles and ability to transcend preconceived boundaries and audiences.

Most Popular

Composer Adrian Snell

At the turn of the century he decided to train as a music therapist. He now practises as a Music Therapist and Arts Therapy Consultant in a variety of places in and around Bath, his home town. In November 2020, Sacristy Press published his biographical book Fierce Love, Music Leads a Lost Child Home, which has been received with overwhelmingly positive reviews. It chronicles the story of his life and music, including the genesis and further journey of The Passion.