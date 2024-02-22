Composer Adrian Snell’s The Passion comes to Eastbourne
Keyboard player, singer and composer Adrian Snell will be at St John’s Church on Good Friday, 29 March, to present The Passion, which was originally recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and premièred on BBC Radio One. The Eastbourne performance takes place in the main church building and includes a choir and band. Click the link on the St John’s website to book – www.stjm.org.uk
Classically trained at the Leeds College of Music, Adrian Snell’s musical career spans nearly four decades. During this time he has produced 23 original albums and has performed live in the Royal Albert Hall and St Paul’s Cathedral in London; Yad Vashem, Jerusalem; the National Concert Hall, Zürich, and the Washington National Cathedral, USA. In November 2022, Adrian’s work, The Cry, A Requiem for The Lost Child, was performed in The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London at the invitation of the organisation Beyond Conflict.
Adrian is known for his conceptual albums such as The Passion, Alpha and Omega, Fierce Love, Song of an Exile, City of Peace, and most recently his trilogy Kintsugi, the Art of Precious Scars. He is heralded as a groundbreaking musician for his merging of styles and ability to transcend preconceived boundaries and audiences.
At the turn of the century he decided to train as a music therapist. He now practises as a Music Therapist and Arts Therapy Consultant in a variety of places in and around Bath, his home town. In November 2020, Sacristy Press published his biographical book Fierce Love, Music Leads a Lost Child Home, which has been received with overwhelmingly positive reviews. It chronicles the story of his life and music, including the genesis and further journey of The Passion.
Find out more at www.adrian-snell.com