Contrasting approaches in latest Chichester Chamber Concerts date

“Charlotte and I have been working together for two years,” he said. “Charlotte is a member of YCAT (Young Classical Artists Trust), and they put us in touch and said that Charlotte was looking for someone to work with. We got together and played a bit together and we got on well and the rest is history. We've been playing together for two years around the UK and Europe and we were in Australia over the summer. I think really you are looking for someone where there is a musical connection. You want to be musically on the same page and have similar musical interests and ideas. You want an easy collaboration and really you just want to be sharing the same goals together. The great thing is that we just get on really well together and we hang out together as well outside of our musical work. But it is important to be different as well. It's also about bouncing ideas off each other and having different approaches and we're definitely contrasting personalities. I would say that I am much more calm and very Zen on stage whereas Charlotte is much more flamboyant. She is much more energetic… and I think she would agree!”