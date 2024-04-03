Cop-turned-comedian brings new show to Hove

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alfie is very excited to be returning to Brighton – which he describes as “one of my favourite seaside towns” ever since he took his fledgling comedian steps with a free show at the Brighton Fringe.

In A Face for Radio, the audience can expect to enjoy Alfie’s trademark hilarious police stories from his time on the front line, including those accompanied by his best-ever policing partner – his German shepherd dog Zeus! Along with sharing his thought-provoking views on topical policing issues, in this show, he also gets personal with his feelings about family and getting older.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having reached the wrong side of 50, and with 20+ years of shift work and being frequently punched leaving him with ‘a face for radio’, a massive opportunity came knocking to transition Alfie from radio to TV star. Could he grab it or had Father Time decided that his time had passed?

Alfie Moore

A true story about ageing and ageism that’s both personal and packed with punchlines. All delivered in his irrepressible, interactive style.

“…offbeat, revealing and very funny” Daily Mail

“…thoroughly engaging, endlessly funny. His charisma shines through as bright and colourful as a twirling blue light” Mature Times