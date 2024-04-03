Cop-turned-comedian brings new show to Hove

Alfie Moore, star of his hit BBC Radio 4 comedy series, 'It's a Fair Cop', brings hisstand-up tour show ‘A Face for Radio’ to The Old Market on Saturday 8 June at 7.30pm.
By Mark GordonContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:51 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 10:55 BST
Alfie is very excited to be returning to Brighton – which he describes as “one of my favourite seaside towns” ever since he took his fledgling comedian steps with a free show at the Brighton Fringe.

In A Face for Radio, the audience can expect to enjoy Alfie’s trademark hilarious police stories from his time on the front line, including those accompanied by his best-ever policing partner – his German shepherd dog Zeus! Along with sharing his thought-provoking views on topical policing issues, in this show, he also gets personal with his feelings about family and getting older.

Having reached the wrong side of 50, and with 20+ years of shift work and being frequently punched leaving him with ‘a face for radio’, a massive opportunity came knocking to transition Alfie from radio to TV star. Could he grab it or had Father Time decided that his time had passed?

Alfie MooreAlfie Moore
A true story about ageing and ageism that’s both personal and packed with punchlines. All delivered in his irrepressible, interactive style.

“…offbeat, revealing and very funny” Daily Mail

“…thoroughly engaging, endlessly funny. His charisma shines through as bright and colourful as a twirling blue light” Mature Times

Alfie Moore: A Face For Radio comes to The Old Market, Hove, on Saturday 8 June. Tickets are available from the TOM box office on 01273 201801 or via the TOM website: https://www.theoldmarket.com/shows/alfie-moore-face-for-radio

