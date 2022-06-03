Coro Nuovo Voices in concert in Haywards Heath

Kathryn James

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “It charts the development of nineteenth and twentieth-century transatlantic Romantic art songs from Schubert to Hageman. Andrew Storey (piano) accompanies the soloists.

“Marion Smith gets the multilingual recital under way with Richard Hageman’s mid twentieth-century Do not Go, my Love, and Praise. Andrew argues that this American composer’s many beautifully crafted art songs should be better known. Marion concludes the concert with Robert Schumann’s beautiful yet uncanny Mondnacht (Moonlit Night).

“Kathryn’s first offerings are the celebrated Schubert lieder Gretchen at the Spinning-Wheel and You are Rest and Peace, before she returns with Fauré’s well-known After a Dream, the penultimate song in the programme. In between, the influence of Schumann, Brahms and Wagner on Hugo Wolf is evident in Paul’s choice of his Song to Spring, which he follows with Tchaikovsky’s It was in Early Spring and Rachmaninov’s In the Silent Night.

“The recital’s centrepiece, Schubert’s The Shepherd on the Rock, alternates melodies between voice (Helen) and clarinet (Tony Donovan).

" Its three sections are built on strongly contrasting emotions. One of his last works, Schubert never heard it publicly performed.

“There is a retiring collection in support of St Wilfrid’s Fabric Fund for repairs to the church, home to many of the town’s concerts and one of its oldest buildings.”

Refreshments are served from 12.25pm; further details from Andrew Storey on 07900 602860.