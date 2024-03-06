Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What do a street busker, a flying Santa and a Hollywood actor have in common? All three are starring in a spectacular new production of The Wizard of Oz - one of the highlights of the Spring season at Hove's Old Market.

But the production team are still looking for one more very important thing - a Toto to accompany Dorothy on her journey through Oz.

They have drawn together a unique mix of professional and amateur performers from across East and West Sussex, to bring the much-loved story by L Frank Baum to the stage.

Director Amanda West said the production would “give the audience a West End quality production at a fraction of the ticket price.”

Almost 100 girls auditioned for the part of Dorothy, with Hurstpierpoint's India Lucy securing the coveted role.

India, who studied music at the Royal Holloway in London, can often be seen busking in the High Street in Chichester. She is hugely excited to take on the part made famous by Judy Garland.

Starring alongside her is Graeme Muncer as the wizard. A professional actor for 35 years, Graeme, also from West Sussex, has just secured another lead in a short film - and recently completed a stint as a Santa in Abu Dhabi - whizzing around a glitzy shopping mall on a zip wire!

Also amongst the senior cast is Noah Matthews Matofsky, who has a huge following after starring as Slightly in the movie Peter Pan and Wendy, alongside the actor Jude Law.

Noah, 16, is the first actor with Downs Syndrome to have bagged a role in a Disney movie and also has a burgeoning career as a public speaker. He will shortly star in a new documentary about his life.

The WOZ production will feature all the songs from the 1939 MGM movie, including Dorothy's dream ballad Somewhere Over the Rainbow and the Munchkins' lively rendition of Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead. It will also include the wonderful Jitterbug - which was cut from the original movie because it was feared it would date the timeless classic.

Phoenix, which has recently moved into new premises in the heart of Hove, is a fully inclusive, community non-profit company that prides itself on offering a professional experience to local performers, many of whom have never trodden the boards before.

This is the company's biggest production to date, with the cast ranging in age from toddlers to pensioners - including Amanda's own son Huxley, who at just over a year old is treading the boards for the first time.

Tickets can be booked at the Old Market website at theoldmarket.com

To auditon your dog for the part of Toto the crew are looking for a small (so it can be carried) well trained pooch (preferably with hand signals) with great recall, very cuddly, not too yappy.

Open auditions are being held on Sunday, March 10 at 4pm at 170 Church Road, Hove.