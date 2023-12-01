Countdown to Concentus Christmas Concerts
The first performance is on Saturday 9th December at the Baptist Church in Belgrave Road, Seaford, and the second on Saturday 16th December in St Saviour’s, South Street, Eastbourne. Both performances commence at 4pm. With a mince pie and wine on offer at the interval, what better way to start off your Christmas festivities? A warm welcome awaits you on the door.
Concert tickets are priced at £12 for adults (£14 on the door) and £6 (£7 on the door) for under-16’s, Under 5’s free; tickets for these events are available from: Box Office, 01323 912770; on the door; Newberry Tulley Estate Agents, 53 Church Street Seaford; Howden Insurance, 7-9 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne; Eastbourne Tourist Information Office or www.concentus.TICKETSOURCE.co.uk.
For more details about tickets, the choir and their concerts, please visit the Concentus website at www.concentus-sings.com or call the Box Office on 01323 912770 or email [email protected].