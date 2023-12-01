Countdown to Concentus Christmas Concerts

From the Highlands to the South Sea Islands, from the Middle East to Western Europe, Concentus has got it covered with their music selection in their Christmas programme this year. Trying to find something “a bit different” is what this Eastbourne choir strives for in its performances, and their Christmas concerts this year are no exception.

Christmas St Saviours 2019

The first performance is on Saturday 9th December at the Baptist Church in Belgrave Road, Seaford, and the second on Saturday 16th December in St Saviour’s, South Street, Eastbourne. Both performances commence at 4pm. With a mince pie and wine on offer at the interval, what better way to start off your Christmas festivities? A warm welcome awaits you on the door.

Concert tickets are priced at £12 for adults (£14 on the door) and £6 (£7 on the door) for under-16’s, Under 5’s free; tickets for these events are available from: Box Office, 01323 912770; on the door; Newberry Tulley Estate Agents, 53 Church Street Seaford; Howden Insurance, 7-9 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne; Eastbourne Tourist Information Office or www.concentus.TICKETSOURCE.co.uk.