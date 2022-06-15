Crawley Down dancer joins the professionals on stage

Francesca goes to Imberhorne Lower School and is training at the Roshe School of Dance. She said: “I started dance when I was three years old. I started due to a neighbour telling my mum that I would love the dance school her daughter went to. My mum decided to sign me up and from the moment I walked into the room and saw all the other girls skipping around the studio wearing pretty pink dresses, I knew that I wanted to be a dancer and have loved every moment of it ever since.

“One of the best feelings about being a dancer is the feeling of being able to be yourself; instead of using words to describe you and your feelings you can use dance movements. Another great thing about being a dancer is the feeling you get when you step onto a stage. It’s as though everything that’s going on just stops and you are able to enjoy what you are doing and there is no other feeling like it. I have been really enjoying my rehearsals with English Youth Ballet so far. It’s a great experience and I have learnt new things already and have also made some new friends as well, I can’t wait for the performance as I know it is going to be so much fun and my favourite thing to do is dance on stage. I think because I’m always at the hall with my dance school after school and at weekends and I get to try different dance styles, I don’t really have time for any other interests, If I could be there all the time with my dance teachers and my dance friends I would!”