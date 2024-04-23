Crawley resident to perform in new Eric Clapton tribute band
Sam Goddard, 40, plays keyboards in Damo and the Dominos, fronted by guitarist Damian Ford and featuring top musicians from across Sussex and Surrey. With a touch that evokes the deep emotion of Clapton’s songs, Sam, who has dedicated countless hours to mastering his craft on piano and Hammond B3, captures the performances of Clapton band members Chuck Leavell, Chris Stainton and the late, great Billy Preston.
"Eric Clapton worked with the very best keyboard players around," said Sam, who is an IT manager and lives in Langley Green.
"We know, as a group, it will be quite a challenge emulating some incredible musicians – but we are all up for it!"
Damo and the Dominos will draw on songs across Clapton's illustrious career, from his early days with Cream and of course Derek and the Dominos, with particular inspiration from the late 80s and early 90s albums August, Journeyman, 24 Nights and Unplugged.
They will cover classic hits Wonderful Tonight, Cocaine, White Room, Badge, I Shot the Sheriff, Tears in Heaven and Crossroads, as well as songs like Bell Bottom Blues and of course Layla.