Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Some Guys Have All The Luck is a fantastic theatre production celebrating the life and career of Rod Stewart, one of rock music’s greatest icons. Starring Paul Metcalfe and featuring a fantastic live band with impeccable credits, the show takes the audience through Rod’s incredible story from his humble beginnings street busking and singi ng in the R n B clubs of the 60s through to worldwide superstardom and record sales in excess of 130 million.

“The first half of the show charts Rod’s rise to fame from his early days struggling to climb the ladder of success through to worldwide success in the early 70s. It features songs from the earlier part of Rod’s career, including Handbags & Gladrags, Reason To Believe, Stay With Me and You Wear It Well.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The second half of the show captures all the excitement and energy of a Rod Stewart concert and is full of the same swaggering showmanship, audience participation and sheer sense of fun. It is crammed full of hits such as Maggie May, Sailing, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Tonight’s The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest and You’re In My Heart - to name but a few!

“Every single show has the audience singing along and dancing in the aisles and always ends with a standing ovation. The show includes a stunning stage set, a spectacular light show and stage-wide projections of Rod throughout his career.”

Also coming up in Crawley, Seven Drunken Nights –The Story of the Dubliners returns to The Hawth on Tuesday 24 May with a brand-new production for its fifth anniversary tour.

A spokesman said: “The show brings to life the music of Ireland’s favourite sons The Dubliners.

"Telling the story of a career spanning 50 years and evoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Jim McCann, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan. This talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group to life.”